StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ARC Document Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE ARC opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. ARC Document Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $98.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98.

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 76.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 302.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 195,777 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

