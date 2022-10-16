StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.33.

Shares of ARDX opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.92.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 2,594.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Blanks sold 100,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 138,094 shares of company stock valued at $187,034 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 22.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 61,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1,071.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 492,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 450,623 shares during the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

