StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.41.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 23.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 235,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 44,935 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 16.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.8% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.4% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 164,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 87.9% in the third quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 187,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 87,924 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

