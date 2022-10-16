StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BP (NYSE:BP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 472 ($5.70) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BP from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 540 ($6.52) to GBX 566 ($6.84) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.47.

BP stock opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $95.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.71. BP has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $34.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.22.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $67.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BP will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.3604 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC grew its stake in BP by 10,274.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,050,341 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in BP by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,928,397 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,837,000 after buying an additional 351,830 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in BP by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 937,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after buying an additional 16,822 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in BP by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 801,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after buying an additional 164,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 2nd quarter worth $21,904,000. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

