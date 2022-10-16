StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Stephens cut shares of Camden National from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
Camden National Price Performance
NASDAQ:CAC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.34. 29,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.00. Camden National has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $634.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.77.
Camden National Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.83%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden National
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 20.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 878,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,713,000 after acquiring an additional 151,267 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,221,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 75,317 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National in the first quarter worth approximately $2,217,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 159.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 29,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,771,000 after acquiring an additional 27,344 shares during the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Camden National Company Profile
Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.
