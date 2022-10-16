StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cellectis from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Cellectis Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLLS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.46. 18,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,448. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $112.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.04. Cellectis has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $13.08.

Institutional Trading of Cellectis

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.31. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 51.36% and a negative net margin of 364.36%. The business had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cellectis will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Cellectis by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 376,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cellectis by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 134,164 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cellectis by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 133,587 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 50,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

