StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cellectis from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.17.
Cellectis Price Performance
NASDAQ:CLLS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.46. 18,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,448. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $112.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.04. Cellectis has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $13.08.
Institutional Trading of Cellectis
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Cellectis by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 376,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cellectis by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 134,164 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cellectis by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 133,587 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 50,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.83% of the company’s stock.
About Cellectis
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cellectis (CLLS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.