StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $438.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $11.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.36. 427,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cintas has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $411.96 and its 200-day moving average is $399.22.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cintas will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 38.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth $618,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 17.3% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth $508,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 3.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Cintas by 53.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,417,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

