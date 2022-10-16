StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CONMED Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNMD traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.07. 364,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,773. CONMED has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $159.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

