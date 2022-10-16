StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CVB Financial to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.10. 590,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,656. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average is $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.37. CVB Financial has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $28.14.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.40 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CVB Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CVB Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,296,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,021,000 after purchasing an additional 750,265 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CVB Financial by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,666 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CVB Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,666,000 after purchasing an additional 72,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CVB Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,648,000 after purchasing an additional 226,536 shares during the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

