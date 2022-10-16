StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

Dime Community Bancshares stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.47. The stock had a trading volume of 63,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,826. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.77. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $105.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.80 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 14.63%. On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $100,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Raymond A. Nielsen purchased 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.18 per share, for a total transaction of $61,455.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,058.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $100,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,923 shares of company stock valued at $8,610,956. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,845 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

