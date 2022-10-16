StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLOW traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,522. Douglas Dynamics has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $45.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $682.58 million, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $187.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.15 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 92.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.