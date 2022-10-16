StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
ePlus Price Performance
PLUS traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.48. 65,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.20. ePlus has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $69.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.78.
ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $458.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.25 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 16.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ePlus will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ePlus
About ePlus
ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ePlus (PLUS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.