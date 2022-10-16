StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

PLUS traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.48. 65,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.20. ePlus has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $69.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.78.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $458.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $473.25 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 16.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ePlus will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Century Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ePlus by 161.9% in the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in ePlus by 862.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ePlus by 87.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ePlus by 30.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ePlus by 55.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

