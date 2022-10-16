StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $950.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $850.12. 85,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,009. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $598.01 and a fifty-two week high of $947.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $828.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $724.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.77 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.33 million. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 76.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total transaction of $553,410.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,595.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.