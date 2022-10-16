StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, DA Davidson cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $950.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
Shares of FCNCA traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $850.12. 85,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,009. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $598.01 and a fifty-two week high of $947.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $828.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $724.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.37%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total transaction of $553,410.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,595.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
