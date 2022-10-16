StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Global Payments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.38.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GPN stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $110.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,960,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,465. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.44 and a 200 day moving average of $124.06. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 611.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $104.23 and a 12-month high of $163.03.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Global Payments by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,018,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,217 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Global Payments by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,090,000 after purchasing an additional 68,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Global Payments by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.