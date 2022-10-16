StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Graco (NYSE:GGG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GGG. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Graco from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.00.

Graco Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:GGG traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.08. The company had a trading volume of 740,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,831. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.55 and a 200 day moving average of $63.41. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. Graco has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $81.09.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.49 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Graco will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.07%.

Insider Activity at Graco

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Graco by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Graco by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Graco by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Graco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Graco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

