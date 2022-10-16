StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Green Dot from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Green Dot to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot Stock Performance

Shares of Green Dot stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $19.52. 320,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,652. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.01. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $46.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Dot

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $362.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.08 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,076,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth $1,873,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,918,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,185,000 after acquiring an additional 202,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 83,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.