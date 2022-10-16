StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

HBI stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,762,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,413,407. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hanesbrands

In related news, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hanesbrands news, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 37,000 shares of company stock worth $322,600. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 2.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 116,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Hanesbrands by 7.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 380,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Hanesbrands by 14.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 9.7% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 56,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

