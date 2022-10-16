StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NYSE:HY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.70. The company had a trading volume of 42,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,725. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.94. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $51.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The company had revenue of $895.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.66%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter worth $383,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.0% during the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 86.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 356,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 165,140 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 55.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 22.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

