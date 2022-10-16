StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Consumer Edge downgraded J. M. Smucker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.09.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,986. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $146.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,430,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,392,539.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,430,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,649 shares in the company, valued at $12,392,539.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $9,357,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 30,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

