StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Consumer Edge downgraded J. M. Smucker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.09.
J. M. Smucker Price Performance
Shares of SJM traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,986. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $146.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.22.
Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker
In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,430,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,392,539.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,430,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,649 shares in the company, valued at $12,392,539.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $9,357,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 30,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
About J. M. Smucker
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
