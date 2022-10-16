StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marcus & Millichap from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Marcus & Millichap Price Performance

Marcus & Millichap stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.55. 220,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,925. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.01. Marcus & Millichap has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $58.33.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $395.96 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $87,169.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,457.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus & Millichap

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 21.1% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 47,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

Featured Stories

