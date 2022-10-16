StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $1,237.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,338.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MTD stock traded down $14.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,117.03. 100,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,118. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,226.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1,243.18.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.73 by $0.66. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The business had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,085.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,085.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,341.34, for a total transaction of $11,104,953.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,240.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 309.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $265,209,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 41,529.7% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 88,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

