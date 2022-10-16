StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nelnet (NYSE:NNI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nelnet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Nelnet stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.83. The company had a trading volume of 30,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,855. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a current ratio of 47.81. Nelnet has a 1 year low of $72.94 and a 1 year high of $99.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.77.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $345.24 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is presently 7.99%.

Insider Transactions at Nelnet

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $122,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,945.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

About Nelnet

(Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Featured Articles

