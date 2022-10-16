StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NXPI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $198.28.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $5.08 on Wednesday, reaching $138.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,893,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,441. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $1.35. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

