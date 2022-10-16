StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Potbelly Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PBPB traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $5.04. The stock had a trading volume of 27,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,925. The stock has a market cap of $145.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56. Potbelly has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $7.14.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Robert D. Wright acquired 17,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $99,996.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,803.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 26,611 shares of company stock valued at $150,538 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Potbelly by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Potbelly by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 197,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Potbelly by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 42,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Potbelly by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 192,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 97,074 shares during the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

