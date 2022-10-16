StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Qiagen Stock Down 0.3 %
QGEN stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.64. The company had a trading volume of 823,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,813. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.38. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Qiagen Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qiagen (QGEN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.