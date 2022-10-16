StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Qiagen Stock Down 0.3 %

QGEN stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.64. The company had a trading volume of 823,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,813. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.38. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

