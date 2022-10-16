StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock traded down $3.04 on Wednesday, reaching $73.04. 76,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,925. RCI Hospitality has a 1-year low of $46.49 and a 1-year high of $94.33. The company has a market cap of $678.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.59.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.27. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $70.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of RCI Hospitality

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 12th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RICK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $634,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 18.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 119,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $676,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 312.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 21,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.