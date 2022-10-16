StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

RCI has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.50 to C$69.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.15.

NYSE RCI traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $37.09. 352,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average is $47.68. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $64.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.3884 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 58.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the first quarter worth about $733,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 3,180.6% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 293,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,681,000 after buying an additional 284,980 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 73,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 44.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

