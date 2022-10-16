StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

RGLD has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Royal Gold to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.50.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Stock Performance

RGLD stock traded down $3.06 on Wednesday, reaching $89.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,014. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.76. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $147.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.10). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 42.22%. The business had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,968,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,846,000 after buying an additional 134,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,793,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $959,845,000 after buying an additional 204,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after buying an additional 1,654,360 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,970,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,978,000 after buying an additional 399,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 14,555.6% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after buying an additional 1,371,869 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.