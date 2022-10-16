StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Sanmina Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of Sanmina stock traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $50.23. 313,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,112. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. Sanmina has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Jure Sola sold 119,550 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $6,016,951.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,198,208.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 122.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 243.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Sanmina by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sanmina Company Profile
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
