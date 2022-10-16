StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.76. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $20.85.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBFG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $178,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

