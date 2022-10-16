StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SWN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwestern Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Shares of SWN traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,315,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,371,578. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $9.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 294.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 204,726 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 52.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 681,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 234,933 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

