StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SU. Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Trading Down 4.0 %

SU stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.98. 4,382,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,272,091. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.25. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.3656 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.66%.

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,608,000 after purchasing an additional 702,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 8.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,991,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,438,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,032 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,270,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $823,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,547 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,306,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $685,090,000 after acquiring an additional 183,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,559 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.