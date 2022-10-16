StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TMO. Barclays lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $651.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $7.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $503.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $488.26 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $550.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $552.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 8,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

