StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Townsquare Media Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of Townsquare Media stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.39. 19,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,566. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80.
Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $121.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.25 million. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 58.11%. Research analysts forecast that Townsquare Media will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Townsquare Media
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Townsquare Media (TSQ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.