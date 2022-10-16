StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Townsquare Media Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Townsquare Media stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.39. 19,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,566. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $121.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.25 million. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 58.11%. Research analysts forecast that Townsquare Media will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 24,744 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 33,197 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

