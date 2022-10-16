StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

VEON Stock Performance

NASDAQ VEON opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. VEON has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Get VEON alerts:

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of VEON

VEON Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of VEON by 85.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.