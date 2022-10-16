StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $7.05.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Viking Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $3,826,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 298.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 724,476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 312,377 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 56.9% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 835,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 302,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after buying an additional 296,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

