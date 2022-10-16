StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Viking Therapeutics Price Performance
Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $7.05.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)
