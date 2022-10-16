StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTXGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $7.05.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $3,826,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 298.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 724,476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 312,377 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 56.9% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 835,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 302,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after buying an additional 296,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.