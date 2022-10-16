StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WEX (NYSE:WEX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.82.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $136.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. WEX has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $197.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.32.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.25. WEX had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that WEX will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $129,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $129,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $204,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,730 shares of company stock worth $460,494. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 8.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 308,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,124,000 after acquiring an additional 23,322 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $2,414,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in WEX by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. 99.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

