StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WNS (NYSE:WNS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WNS presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.00.

WNS Stock Performance

Shares of WNS stock opened at $81.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. WNS has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $91.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.68 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 12.02%. Analysts expect that WNS will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 407.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in WNS during the second quarter worth $4,011,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in WNS by 14.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 696,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,013,000 after purchasing an additional 303,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

