StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

XHR has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.4 %

XHR opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $20.41.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $283.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.47 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -190.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,609,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 896,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,027,000 after purchasing an additional 26,567 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 72,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 23,021 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.