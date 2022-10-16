StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Zebra Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $435.00.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $255.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.24. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $248.17 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.29. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 16.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,155,927,000 after buying an additional 462,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $266,928,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $42,907,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 319,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,917,000 after acquiring an additional 119,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 61.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,369,000 after purchasing an additional 117,300 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

