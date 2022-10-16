Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Stoneridge from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Stoneridge Stock Performance

SRI traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,400. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $23.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoneridge

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $220.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.73 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stoneridge will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 3.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Stoneridge by 5.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Stoneridge by 6.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Stoneridge by 3.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Stoneridge by 138.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

