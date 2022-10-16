STP (STPT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.70 Million

STP (STPT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last week, STP has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can currently be purchased for $0.0407 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges. STP has a market cap of $67.15 million and approximately $6.70 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get STP alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,178.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006399 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002731 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 66.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00020858 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00053700 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00056830 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00022986 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005108 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,648,670,278 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official website for STP is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.0399973 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $1,839,757.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.