Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 429,000 shares, an increase of 77.2% from the September 15th total of 242,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 153.2 days.
Straumann Price Performance
OTCMKTS SAUHF traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.30. 1,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.74. Straumann has a 52-week low of $85.52 and a 52-week high of $230.12.
Straumann Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Straumann (SAUHF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.