Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 429,000 shares, an increase of 77.2% from the September 15th total of 242,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 153.2 days.

OTCMKTS SAUHF traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.30. 1,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.74. Straumann has a 52-week low of $85.52 and a 52-week high of $230.12.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

