Streakk Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.04 Billion (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 16th. During the last seven days, Streakk has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Streakk has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and approximately $2.98 million worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streakk token can currently be bought for $303.76 or 0.01586746 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 306.03458673 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,746,374.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

