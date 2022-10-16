Streamr (DATA) Price Tops $0.0308 on Exchanges

Streamr (DATA) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 16th. Streamr has a market capitalization of $23.59 million and $2.16 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Streamr has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Streamr

Streamr’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

