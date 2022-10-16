Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 72.4% from the September 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Sumitomo Electric Industries Stock Performance
Shares of Sumitomo Electric Industries stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 146,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,680. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94.
Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile
