Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 72.4% from the September 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Sumitomo Electric Industries stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 146,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,680. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94.

Get Sumitomo Electric Industries alerts:

Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others segments. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet and aluminum bars/wires; spinel products; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.