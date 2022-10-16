Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.61.

SUM opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average is $27.00. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $631.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 24,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Summit Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Summit Materials by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

