Summit Rock Advisors LP Invests $671,000 in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,448 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000. Advanced Drainage Systems comprises 0.5% of Summit Rock Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 78.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 28.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth $739,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 26.1% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Shares of WMS traded down $6.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.75. 458,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,150. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.81 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.71.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.39 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $40,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,827,280 shares in the company, valued at $517,792,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 26,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $3,636,233.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,572. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $40,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,827,280 shares in the company, valued at $517,792,711.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 454,694 shares of company stock valued at $62,363,942 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

