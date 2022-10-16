Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Short Interest Update

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 295,400 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the September 15th total of 202,700 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity at Summit Therapeutics
In other Summit Therapeutics news, CEO Robert W. Duggan purchased 94,849,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $92,003,726.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,532,792 shares in the company, valued at $157,656,808.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 80.01% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics
Summit Therapeutics Price Performance
SMMT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. 251,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,685. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Summit Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $5.79.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.66% and a negative net margin of 879.62%.
About Summit Therapeutics
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
