Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,430,000 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the September 15th total of 23,190,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Sunstone Hotel Investors

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 142,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 81,066 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 176,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 70,109 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 60,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 22,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:SHO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,422,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $251.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.61 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 8.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.